Regular season top two reach GBL final play off

Europa Valmar [EV] and Bavaria Blue Stars [BBS], placed first and second in the GBL Regular Season table, won their respective semi-final play-offs, beating Bayside and RCA Bricklayers, respectively, winning the first 2 legs of the best-of-three Play-offs.

EV were hard-pressed in the first leg before winning by 4 points, and then won a high-scoring second leg by 17. BBS, on the other hand, thrashed RCA by 47 points in the first leg but did not have it so easy in the second leg before winning by 8 points.

The first leg in the best-of-three final will be played on Wednesday at 8:15 pm, with the second leg on Sunday at 12:00 noon. A third and decisive leg, if necessary, is scheduled for Tuesday 13th at 9:00 pm.

Bayside Reserves Are Division Two Champions

Although finishing fourth in the Regular Season table, Bayside Reserves, calling upon their full team, which includes players who regularly turn out for the club’s first team, had already eliminated Regular Season leaders Europa Valmar Reserves, who also field first team players, in the semi-final, were too strong for Bavaria Blue Stars Giants (2nd in the Regular Season and also with a couple of first team players) in the final series, winning the first leg by 9 points and running away in a 20-points blow out in the second.

Women’s Development League

Strait Stars and Med Fever will meet in the WDL Final on Sunday at 10:00 am, having beaten Liberty Rocks and Europa Sky, respectively, in the semi-finals.

Full Results

Gbl Semi Finals

Europa Valmar 84 (Andrew Yeats 17, Mo El Yettefti 16, Dylan Gomez 15, Carter Newsome 12, Javi Guerra 11) - Bayside 80 (Seb Cassaglia 33, Jamie Mesilio 14, Louis Davies 13);

Europa Valmar 105 (El Yettefti 30, Sam Buxton 29, Newsome 19, Guerra 15) - Bayside 88 (Mesilio 26, Michael Rodriguez 18, Davies 10, Adrian Mateos 10, Kaylan Balloqui 10);

Bavaria Blue Stars 102 (Angel Guerrero 23, Alex Garcia 23, Matvey Celecia 11, Liam Santos 11) - RCA Bricklayers 55 (Roydon Reyes 15, Marcos Rodriguez 12, Nathan Nanwani 10);

Bavaria Blue Stars 67 (Garcia 20, Thomas Yome 14, Ruben Mena 13) - RCA Bricklayers 59 (Callum Culross 22, Ian Yeats 22).

Division Two Final

Bayside Reserves 72 (Mesilio 24, Davies 18, Seb Cassaglia 17) - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 63 (Garcia 26, Chris Noon 14, Tim Azopardi 11);

Bayside Reserves 76 (Mesilio 24, Javi Felice 11) - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 56 (Garcia 18, Rafa Aradas 15).

Wdl Semi Finals

Strait Stars 64 (Jayde Garro 22, Anika Perez 14, Monica Brown 11) - Liberty Rocks 30;

Med Fever 53 (Brylee Costa 26, Briella Bagu 10) - Europa Sky 44 (Nicola Barbara 18, Rihanna King 10).

Knockout Cup First Round

GibYellow Beasts 91 (David Demoko 29, Gareth Balban 24, Romain Molina 21) - GibYellow Titans 68 (Vincent Baron 19, David Connor 15, Randy Bagayan 11, Nayan Jeffries 10);

Hercules Reserves 81 (Angel Chozas 41, Naim Gharbaoui 21) - Europa Valmar Fusion 55 ( Benjamin Dickie 14, James Falzun 13);

Hercules Walkover Rca Bricklayers;

Europa Valmar Reserves 69 (El Yettefti 18, Newsome 18, Rhys Borge 14, Ethan Bocarisa 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 43 (Gabi Gomez 14, David Pacheco 12);

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 84 (Stuart Felice 21, Callum Lightbody 16, Alex Garcia 15, Nicky Gracia 13) - Bayside Reserves 44 (Javi Felice 13).

The Quarter Finals are:

Monday, 7:30 pm: Bavaria Blue Stars v Hercules;

9:00 pm: Europa Valmar v Europa Valmar Reserves;

Tuesday, 7:30 pm: GibYellow Beasts v Bayside;

9:00 pm: Bavaria Blue Stars Giants v Hercules Reserves

The Semi Finals will be played on Friday at 7:15 and 9:00 pm (Draw on Monday)

UNDER 14

Final 1: Bavaria Blue Stars 69 (Shae Felice 20, Pierre Mamou 18, Joey Passano 10) - Europa Valmar 52 (Jamie Attias 33);

3rd/4th: Hercules Gators 54 (Charlie Figueras Garcia 25, Michael Cassaglia 16) - Bayside 48 (Harry Breeze 14, Max De Haro 13, Jaylan Pareja 12).

UNDER 14 GIRLS

SF 1: Bayside 79 (Erin Doherty 33, Ella Savignon 22) - Europa Valmar 21 (Maleah Akuma 10);

SF 2: Bayside 57 (Doherty 15, Savignon 12, Ava Perez 11) - Europa Valmar 14;

SF 2: Hercules Gators 62 (Chloe Balban 18, Chyanne Gaiviso 12, Briella Bagu 10, Noa Aranzana 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 37 (Lily Mauro 11, Isla Balban 10);

3/4 -1: Bavaria Blue Stars 34 (Mauro 11) - Europa Valmar 29 (Adriana Hernandez 11);

Final 1: Hercules Gators 65 (Aranzana 21, Bagu 20, Balban 12) - Bayside 47 (Perez 18, Doherty 17).

UNDER 12

3/4 -1: Bavaria Blue Stars 38 (Nolan Romero 18) - Europa Valmar 35 (Bentley Sercombe 12);

Final 1: Bayside 58 (Neal Perez 17, Ryan Cornelio 13, George Bear 12) - Hercules Gators 55 (Tomas Salado 20, Alex Trinidad 17, Michael Cassaglia 12).