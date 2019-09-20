Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Sep, 2019

Relay for Life starts tomorrow

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2019

The 24 hour Relay For Life will be taking place this coming weekend at the Victoria Stadium starting at 11am on Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Relay For Life is an overnight community event that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost and rallies everyone to fight back so we can get to a point when all cancers can be cured. Anybody can join in, regardless of age or fitness level.

Relays are fun for all the family and everyone is welcome.

Teams come together for one weekend, set up camp and take it in turns to walk around the track for the duration of the event. At least one member of every team has to be on the track at all times.
Every Relay For Life begins with the inspiring Survivors’ Lap of Honour.

Survivors are the ‘Guests of Honour’ and are invited to take part in the opening Lap of Honour at 11 am on Saturday.

“They are living proof that our efforts are worthwhile and making a difference,” said a statement from the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch.

Following the Lap of Honour survivors are invited to a small reception to honour and celebrate this massive achievement.

“All Survivors are welcome; whether you are a recent or long term survivor or even if you’re currently on your survivorship journey and undergoing treatment but even if they feel they cannot undertake the whole lap they will still be most welcome,” the statement added.

At 9.30pm on Saturday evening, the Candle of Hope Ceremony takes place.

Everyone gathers together and dedicated candles are lit inside decorated candle bags on the stands and around the track, a very emotive atmosphere and will be one of the highlights of the event.

Candle bags will still be available throughout Saturday if you still wish to dedicate one.

Ultimately the important thing is to participate, celebrate with our Survivors and contribute to the success of the event in raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

