Wed 29th Jan, 2020

UK/Spain News

Remainers and Brexiteers urged to come together and make Britain breakfast again

Tim Loughton/PA Wire

By Press Association
29th January 2020

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

With a divisive Brexit a day away, people in a seaside town are coming together for a tasty cause - Make Britain Breakfast Again.

Staunch Remainers and arch-Brexiteers will meet by the English coastline and get to know each other over a smorgasbord of British and EU foods.

Organised at a hotel in Worthing, West Sussex, guests will be treated to a proper English fry-up, with continental options also available.

The initiative has been borrowed from the US by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton.

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election win in 2016, Democrat activists in San Francisco created Make America Dinner Again.

A tongue-in-cheek reference to the US president's campaign slogan, the activists brought an equal mix of Trump supporters and Trump detractors together to eat and debate.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the veteran Conservative MP said: "I thought, why don't we have a similar idea to try and bring us all together post-Brexit.

"Try to get some discussion about how we are going to make the best of it for all of us."

Nearly 53% of Worthing residents voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Mr Loughton said the plan for the breakfast was for him to give a short introduction and then have a "free for all" discussion about Britain's future.

Make America Dinner Again proved very popular and was repeated across the US, and Mr Loughton hopes the same could happen with his British version.

The first meeting will be held in late February, with more possible in the months after.

