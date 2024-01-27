Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Remembering Maribel - actress and broadcaster

By Alice Mascarenhas
27th January 2024

Maribel Cumming – is one of the many names who will always be associated and intrinsically linked to Radio Gibraltar in the old Wellington Front Days. But those of us from the theatre world also knew her as one of our finest and most accomplished local actresses. But Maribel was, and perhaps few people know...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Local News

Supreme Court hears claims police ‘acted unlawfully’ in property search

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘very close, as ever’, further rounds likely on ‘final, crucial’ details - CM

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
No accounting answer for ‘phantom £2m’, fraud trial hears

26th January 2024

Local News
Hidden Gibraltar project launches at Clubhouse and aims to empower members through historical research

26th January 2024

Local News
Chief Justice reserves decision in judicial review challenging police searches

26th January 2024

Opinion & Analysis
BUSINESS MATTERS Gibraltar Gaming Association puts its money on new Treaty and Gambling Act

26th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024