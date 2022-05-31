Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s visit in May 1954
As Gibraltar marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, we take a look at her first and only visit to the Rock over 68 years ago. It was May 10, 1954, and Queen Elizabeth II, just 28 years old, when she was welcomed to Gibraltar with crowds lining the streets cheering...
