Remembrance Sunday ceremony to return to Cross of Sacrifice

The Government of Gibraltar has announced that this year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony will take place at the Cross of Sacrifice on Winston Churchill Avenue.

The decision marks a return to the traditional setting of the ceremony, which will be held at the monument dedicated to those who fell in the World Wars and subsequent conflicts. The Government said the move reinforces the importance of holding the event at a location specifically dedicated to remembrance.

The opening of Kingsway means that hosting the ceremony on Winston Churchill Avenue will also reduce disruption to traffic and the wider community compared to previous years when it was held on Line Wall Road.

Parking arrangements for wreath layers and other logistical details will be confirmed in due course.