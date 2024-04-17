Report finds 30% of children have special educational needs

A report exploring Gibraltar’s prevalence of children with special educational needs has found that cases have sharply increased over the past decade, with societal and health risk factors pinpointed.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, delivered the findings in a press conference at No.6 Convent Place alongside the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, and Director of Education Keri Scott.

The report carried out by NHS Public Health Specialty Registrar Una Geary bid to review factors linked to the rise of children in Gibraltar’s government-run schools accessing special educational needs (SEN).

Statistics from the Department of Education found an increase from about 20% of SEN children in 2014/15 to around 30% in 2022/2023.

The UK’s prevalence rate stands at 17% in 2023, with this figure rising over the years.

The increase locally is two-fold.

Further awareness, less stigma and early identification mean more children are accessing SEN facilities.

But there are also lifestyle risk factors such as maternal obesity, parenting skills, and screen time, which pose risk factors to children’s physical and mental health.

The report highlighted that it is likely multiple factors are at play in the increasing prevalence of SEN in Gibraltar, and it is highly unlikely that there is a single reason or cause.

There are also genetic risk factors.

The three most common types of special educational needs among children in Gibraltar are general learning difficulties, behavioural, emotional and social development needs, and speech and language difficulties.

“A very interesting perspective brought by healthcare professionals who had previously worked in the UK was that, in Gibraltar, people have better access to healthcare in general than in the UK, and as a result, children with any kind of developmental delay are picked up earlier than they would be in the UK, and earlier intervention is put in place,” the report said.

Dr Carter added there is a global trend of special educational needs on the increase and that health professionals who have worked in other countries have said Gibraltar's "rapidity" to diagnosis is "quite impressive".

During focus groups with parents of SEN children, the researchers found the perspective was in sharp contrast.

Parents voiced their view that there is a lack of early intervention for children with developmental delays and conditions in Gibraltar, and that access to services has diminished over time.

Healthcare professionals interviewed did also voice concerns about therapy services in particular being understaffed.

The report found that in relation to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in particular, findings indicated a strong role for genetic and maternal health risk factors.

“Maternal overweight and obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, are particularly well- established risk factors for both ADHD and ASD that have grown significantly in prevalence in recent years,” the report said.

Societal trends have also been posed as a risk factor, with the report pointing out how there has been a shift in attitude with parents treating their children as ‘friends’ or an equal.

The report detailed that parents are immediately gratifying their child’s desires and there is a lack of boundary setting.

Another risk factor is a “dramatic increase” of screen-time and social media, and a shift in dietary habits towards consumption of more ultra-processed foods.

“Social media and screen time are well-established risk factors for mental ill-health among children and young people,” the report said.

The report recommends women tackle overweight and obesity prior to pregnancy.

Other recommendations are to limit children’s screen time, provide support for parenting skills, and to pursue a philosophy of inclusion in education.

The latter means including children in mainstream schools and classes wherever possible to improve social functioning.

Further maternal risk factors include smoking during pregnancy. Dr Helen Carter said around 20% of pregnant women locally are smokers, with around 10% quitting during pregnancy.

Dr Carter added that diabetes is also a risk factor.

As a result, the GHA is strengthening their pre-conception services.

"We are supporting mums to be as healthy as they can be when they are thinking about having a pregnancy," she said.

Dr Carter said following the report the Government is looking at supporting parents with workshops providing parenting skills too.

Dr Cortes added: "It is clear a healthy diet, no smoking and an active lifestyle are going to help the individual and their children as well," Dr Cortes said.

He said increased parental age of both parents is a risk factor.

EDUCATION

Ms Scott said the Department of Education has been looking at their projected future needs and has worked towards measures to support the increase in SEN children.

As a result, last September the Department opened up three new learning support facilities in local schools and employed more learning support assistants (LSAs) and specialist teachers.

"This increases the opportunity for children on outreach programmes to attend their catchment school and support inclusive practices within our settings," Ms Scott said.

Dr Cortes said the number of pupils at St Martin’s has risen over the past decade from around 20 children to now over 100.

Dr Cortes said there are plans considered to expand St Martin’s School.

There are also plans to upgrade mainstream government schools.

Dr Cortes thanked all those involved in the report, including government agencies and the Head of the Disability Office, Jenny Victory.

Read the report in full here.