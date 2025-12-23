Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Dec, 2025

Report must lead to collaboration to strengthen Rock’s public institutions, Governor says

Archive photo of Sir Ben Bathurst.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd December 2025

The McGrail Inquiry report raised “serious issues which must be addressed”, the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, said in a statement on Tuesday, as he welcomed its publication.

In the statement, Sir Ben said the focus must now be on collaboration to improving Gibraltar’s public institutions and strengthening public trust in them.

“The Governor fully supports taking forward the recommendations made by the Chair of the Inquiry,” he said.

“When implemented, they will strengthen accountability, transparency and standards in public life and policing.”

“I thank Sir Peter Openshaw and all contributors for their commitment to this fully transparent Inquiry which has raised serious issues.”

“We now need to look forward and in a collaborative manner, we must take the required steps to make lasting improvements in Gibraltar’s public institutions, strengthening trust and upholding the highest standards of government.”

