Rescued macaque loses fight for life
A young female macaque rescued from the sea near Gorham’s Cave on Wednesday sadly died later that same day, having inhaled so much water she could not recover. Vet Mark Pizarro said the monkey was likely born last summer and had probably “lost her footing and fallen down the cliff, basically. And it hasn't been...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here