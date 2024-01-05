Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rescued macaque loses fight for life

The young macaque moments after it was rescued near Gorham’s Cave on Wednesday.

By Eyleen Gomez
5th January 2024

A young female macaque rescued from the sea near Gorham’s Cave on Wednesday sadly died later that same day, having inhaled so much water she could not recover. Vet Mark Pizarro said the monkey was likely born last summer and had probably “lost her footing and fallen down the cliff, basically. And it hasn't been...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Sir Joe raises eyebrows with New Year appeal to ‘young guerrillas’

Wed 3rd Jan, 2024

Brexit

Pedestrians face lengthy border queues as Spain checks non-EU travellers

Fri 29th Dec, 2023

Local News

Emma Zammitt appointed Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive

Thu 4th Jan, 2024

Brexit

UK ‘committed’ to Gibraltar treaty, more talks in coming weeks

Wed 3rd Jan, 2024

Local News

BA flight makes unexpected landing in Nantes amid technical scare

Thu 4th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ramagge valedictory: ‘Judiciary’s loss is Parliament’s gain’

4th January 2024

Local News
Govt plans ‘wide consultation’ on regulation of AI

4th January 2024

Local News
Final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Three Kings’ Cavalcade

4th January 2024

Local News
BA flight makes unexpected landing in Nantes amid technical scare

4th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024