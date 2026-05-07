Research highlights impact of illegal feeding on Barbary macaques

Recent research into Gibraltar’s Barbary macaques has highlighted the biological impact of illegal feeding, reinforcing the need to protect the animals from harmful human interaction.

A paper published in Scientific Reports, co-authored by local researchers including technical officers from the Department of the Environment, examined the effects of feeding macaques high-calorie foods provided by visitors.

The research found that Barbary macaques are highly intelligent animals and will favour easily obtainable foods from visitors when given the opportunity.

The Government added that while most operators and visitors behave responsibly around the macaques, a minority continue to ignore guidance and legislation by feeding, touching or teasing the animals.

“The Government has been working consistently to improve the management of the Rock’s Barbary macaques” a statement said.

“This has included strict legislation regarding interference with and feeding of our unique monkeys.”

“While the majority of operators and courts are responsible and treat the animals with respect, there is still a minority that chooses to ignore guidance and the law, and touch, tease of feed them.”

“It is well known that this is detrimental to the monkeys and risks the crossing over of infectious diseases in both directions.”

The statement added balancing conservation needs within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve alongside visitor pressures and illegal feeding remained an ongoing challenge.

As part of efforts to improve welfare standards for the macaques, additional staff will be deployed in key areas of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve to assist with anti-feeding measures and other macaque-related duties.

The Government said Gibraltar’s Barbary macaques are provisioned with food daily by a dedicated team of macaque keepers and conservation assistants.

Their diet includes fruits, vegetables and nuts provided in two feeds each day, one in the early morning and another in the late afternoon, with the composition determined by a veterinary surgeon in consultation with Barbary macaque experts.

The macaques also forage naturally within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve.

“The past 15 years have seen immense improvements in the resources and facilities available to assist with the management of our Barbary Macaques, which are ultimately wild animals,” the Government said.

“Aside from the provisioning of food, a network of purpose-built freshwater ponds have been created in the Gibraltar Nature Reserve.”

“These have proved to be extremely beneficial for our macaques. The Government said research into the macaques is continuing, with further projects expected to be announced this spring.”

Research into the Baraby macaques continues with new projects set to be announced this spring.

Plans are also in place to create new foraging areas by clearing selected sections of dense maquis vegetation after the bird nesting season, a measure which is also expected to benefit other species within the reserve.

The Department of the Environment and the Gibraltar Tourist Board will also engage with stakeholders operating within the reserve as part of an awareness campaign aimed at improving the visitor experience and supporting conservation objectives.