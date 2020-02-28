Resilience through sport
GABBA’s youth development officer Brian Turbridy led pupils at St Bernard’s lower school through their final day in what had been a six week basketball programme. The GABBA basketball coach explained how the programme was aimed at teaching children the fundamentals in basketball instead of just showing them the rules of the game. Explaining how...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here