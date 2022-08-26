Resilient students shrug off Covid disruption and achieve ‘exceptional’ GCSE results
GCSE students on the Rock had many reasons to celebrate on Thursday as the overall pass rate increased on the last pre-pandemic year when pupils sat exams. This year’s cohort of students were the first in three years to sit exams, which were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, with pupils those years...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here