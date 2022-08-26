Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Aug, 2022

Resilient students shrug off Covid disruption and achieve ‘exceptional’ GCSE results

Keri Scott, the Director of Education, and Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education, chat to Amy Cerise Macmichael and Paul Barfoot, students at the Gibraltar College.

By Eyleen Gomez
26th August 2022

GCSE students on the Rock had many reasons to celebrate on Thursday as the overall pass rate increased on the last pre-pandemic year when pupils sat exams. This year’s cohort of students were the first in three years to sit exams, which were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, with pupils those years...

