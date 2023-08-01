Resolution on Gibraltar tabled again in US Congress

CONGRESSIONAL VISIT: A US Air Force Boeing C-40C passenger jet is pictured landing in Gibraltar on Saturday after flying across the Atlantic from Joint Base Andrews near Washington in the US. The plane, which is used to transport military chiefs and congressional VIPs around the world, was carrying a group of seven Member of Congress and nine staff. The group spent the weekend in Gibraltar and had meetings with the Governor, the Gibraltar Government and the Ministry of Defence. They flew from Gibraltar on Sunday, flying to a US base in Ramstein, Germany, according to publicly available flight data. Photo by Johnny Bugeja