Resolution on Gibraltar tabled again in US Congress
A resolution defending Gibraltar’s right to self-determination was tabled again in the United States House of Representatives last Thursday. The resolution was tabled by Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, and has so far been co-sponsored by 20 other members of Congress, including 13 Republicans and seven Democrats. This...
