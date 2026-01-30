Restoration of eGov services begins

The IT&LD has confirmed that a number of eGov services related to Driving and Transport were restored on Friday, after being identified earlier this week as a high priority.

According to a Government statement, the full restoration of eGov services will continue with a phased approach, with further updates to be provided as and when additional services are restored.

For help or advice with eGov services, users can contact the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street or the online help desk. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 3pm and Friday from 8.30am to 2.30pm, excluding public holidays.

The services restored under Driving and Transport are:

• Apply for a driving licence

• Apply for a learner’s licence

• Apply for an international driving permit

• Book a driving test

• Book a driving theory test

• Book a roadworthiness test (MOT)

• Buy or transfer a personalised registration number

• Change of address

• Change of vehicle ownership

• Duplicate logbook or roadworthiness certificate

• Register a motor vehicle