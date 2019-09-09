Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Results of Saturday's Interclub Yacht regatta hosted by the RGYC

By Stephen Ignacio
9th September 2019

The strong winds forecasted for Saturday left the organisers with no choice but to avoid going round Europa Point and race in the Bay of Gibraltar. After a two month break for this "Interclub del Estrecho Cruiser League" 31 yachts took part in the regatta with excellent conditions of an average of 15 knots of easterly wing on quite a flat seas.

In the ORC 1 class for the faster yachts six yachts competed with the final positions shown in tables below.
In the ORC 2 class, six boats competed with two RGYC boats achieving 1st and 3rd place.
In ORC 3 class for the slower boats, twelve boats took part in the racing.
In the "Reducida class", for boats with single or double handed crew there were 7 yachts competing.
As customary in this yachting league, competitors arrived at the club for breakfast and then attended the race briefing at 1030. At 1200 the regatta started and by 1330 the fastest boats had finished the course. Some yachts returned to the club for lunch and then departed to their respective yachts clubs.

The next race is in Ceuta on the 5th October.

