Resumption of 9-a-side hockey league

The 9-a-side hockey leagues returns this weekend after a short break due to the midterm holidays.

Saturday will see just the one match with the women’s division seeing Titans play against Europa. Following last seasons closely fought women’s division the match is likely to see some more the fire that has ignited the women’s game these past seasons with Europa wanting to show that their debut season success was no fluke. Whilst Titans will be looking to stamp their position on the field and highlight how the gap between teams has narrowed to such an extend that it is difficult to forecast who will be challenging on the final day.

The 9-a-side competition has also provided for an opportunity for players to experience what is essentially an open game with the regulations of the game itself forcing one attacker to be within the final quarter of the field at all time unable to cross the line to help defend. This proving to be an additional excitement to the game.

On Sunday hockey enthusiasts will be able to watch three matches with the two Bavaria women’s teams taking each other on at 1pm. This weekend Eagles Ladies will be resting.

Prior to this match the big weekend match will see Grammarians take on Eagles in the men’s 9-a-side league.

Eternal rivals the clash should be as spirited as ever especially with Grammarians looking to put behind them last season where, although winning the 9-a-side competition, they were to fail in their title challenge in the senior men’s competition.