Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Resumption of 9-a-side hockey league

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2021

The 9-a-side hockey leagues returns this weekend after a short break due to the midterm holidays.
Saturday will see just the one match with the women’s division seeing Titans play against Europa. Following last seasons closely fought women’s division the match is likely to see some more the fire that has ignited the women’s game these past seasons with Europa wanting to show that their debut season success was no fluke. Whilst Titans will be looking to stamp their position on the field and highlight how the gap between teams has narrowed to such an extend that it is difficult to forecast who will be challenging on the final day.
The 9-a-side competition has also provided for an opportunity for players to experience what is essentially an open game with the regulations of the game itself forcing one attacker to be within the final quarter of the field at all time unable to cross the line to help defend. This proving to be an additional excitement to the game.
On Sunday hockey enthusiasts will be able to watch three matches with the two Bavaria women’s teams taking each other on at 1pm. This weekend Eagles Ladies will be resting.
Prior to this match the big weekend match will see Grammarians take on Eagles in the men’s 9-a-side league.
Eternal rivals the clash should be as spirited as ever especially with Grammarians looking to put behind them last season where, although winning the 9-a-side competition, they were to fail in their title challenge in the senior men’s competition.

Most Read

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Indoor cricket league returns

5th November 2021

Sports
Collegians come third in International Masters

5th November 2021

Sports
Two days of futsal as it heads south

5th November 2021

Sports
Ticketing update for Gibraltar matches for 12-15 year olds

5th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021