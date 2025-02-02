Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

By Nathan Barcio
2nd February 2025

An unveiling of the rejuvenated WWII tunnels took place on Friday, showcasing a complete transformation of the tourist site.

Christian Wright, the Managing Director of Wright Tech, gave a tour of the now revamped site, which has been transformed in a collaboration between his company and the Government.

The site now displays a hanging Spitfire plane, as well as various areas showcasing different parts of the tunnel complex’s history ranging from construction, life in the tunnels, espionage, and local accounts from the period.

Mr Wright said the revamp was a game-changer and involves an array of interactive activities such as telephones and radios as well as a spy clue game, mimicking espionage as it would have been during the war.

Various infographics including visual and audio content are included to provide an immersive experience. An array of items from the period are also in display cases throughout the site.

The tunnels now also have a retail sector, as well as a bar, providing tourists and locals with an increased offering when visiting the site.

An open area which houses the hanging Spitfire can also host events for up to 500 people.

Mr Wright told the Chronicle that he was extremely proud of the efforts in bringing the project forward and completing it while ensuring the best possible product for locals and tourists alike.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said that the site is now a world-class tourist product.

“What we've experienced today is a world-class product, and it makes promoting Gibraltar very easy,” he told the Chronicle.

“It's a way to make Gibraltar a sustainable tourist product, because this is where tourism is going now, and renovating what we already have is a great way to show the world that we are not just talking the talk, but we're walking the walk.”

“It's a fantastic product that helps boost what we are offering out there to all tourists.”

“There's a great area here about the evacuation, which is very unique to Gibraltar.”

“So not only do you get to experience the World War II experience that happened in Gibraltar, but we have a specific room about something that was very specific to Gibraltar, which is the evacuation.”

“It's got event space as well, so we can do a lot of cultural events here within an area that explains what our history and our past is all about.”

“It's a great way to combine everything, culture and tourism, all within one portfolio.”

Mr Santos’ comments were echoed by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes.

“This is a world-class exhibit so locals will experience a world-class facility like we see in many other tourist destinations,” Dr Cortes told the Chronicle.

“It brings heritage to life and makes it relevant to the community and it's going to attract a lot of tourists who I am sure will come to Gibraltar with this as one of the highlights.”

“I think the important thing is it shows how well a Government-private partnership can work in developing a tourist site and, as people know, we're already working in a similar project in the Northern Defences and in the Moorish Castle and more that will be announced soon.”

“We are seeing the absolute transformation of Gibraltar’s heritage sites and tourist products.”

Kevin Bossino, the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, said: “I think the experience that you get when visiting the WWII Tunnels, it was always good, but this has made it excel to a different level. This is like world standard stuff.”

“It brings to reality what war is all about and how impactful it is. It's really important, I think, for an educational thing to come over and have a look and see.”

