Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, urged the Partido Popular and Vox to abandon their opposition to the Gibraltar treaty, warning that reversing the gains it has already delivered would be “utter madness”.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived for the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, Mr Albares called on both parties to support ratification in the European Parliament.

He accused them of adopting a hostile stance towards an agreement he said benefited the Campo, Cádiz province, Andalucía and Spain as a whole.

“I call on both the Partido Popular and Vox to abandon that hostile attitude towards this agreement and to stop positioning themselves against it, announcing that they will vote against ratification in the European Parliament and asking for this provisional application to be reversed and for the [border] fence to have to be rebuilt,” he said.

“Because that goes against the wellbeing of the people of Cádiz, against those 15,000 Andalusian workers in the Campo de Gibraltar, the wellbeing of 300,000 Andalusians in the Campo de Gibraltar, of the entire province of Cádiz and of all Andalucía and Spain.”

“Because this agreement brings predictability for the future for the 15,000 cross-border workers, to attract investment to La Línea, to the Campo de Gibraltar, to increase the workload, as is happening right now, at the port of Algeciras, since all goods that do not enter by land have to enter primarily through the port of Algeciras, where the Spanish customs authorities control them, and so that the whole region can develop and move towards the future with predictability and certainty.”

“It is an agreement for coexistence, and we must not return to previous distortions, we must not erect the fence again, we must not return to long queues for cross-border workers.”

“This agreement has avoided distortions of the past following the harmonisation of indirect taxation.”

“Going backwards is utter madness.”

“Therefore, I call on the Partido Popular and Vox not to vote against that ratification, because it would mean voting against the Campo de Gibraltar, against Cádiz, against Andalucía and against Spain.”

Mr Albares was speaking after PP and Vox MEPs on the European Parliament’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs [EMPL] voted against the treaty, despite overwhelming support for the agreement from most political groups in the parliament.

His comments came too as the PP and Vox set out their positions on Gibraltar ahead of Spain’s general election on November 29.

The PP would “resume a responsible dialog with UK to review the treaty consequences” if it forms the next Spanish Government, according to its manifesto published last week.

Gibraltar is mentioned in only one paragraph of the document, under point 241, headed “Gibraltar is a matter of State”.

The PP states that a future government led by the party “will resume a responsible dialogue with UK to review the consequences of the EU-UK Treaty, as it has not been endorsed by the Spanish Parliament”.

The manifesto adds: “We will continue claiming our sovereignty, defending our interests and the prosperity of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

The Vox manifesto delivered a far harder message on Gibraltar, though interestingly it made no direct reference to the treaty itself.

Vox said it would “…apply all necessary international pressure to recover Spanish sovereignty over the Rock of Gibraltar.”

“Dismantle the networks of piracy, drug trafficking, smuggling and money laundering that originate in the colony and affect Spain.”

“Regain control of Spanish waters.”

“An investment plan to restore prosperity to the Campo de Gibraltar.”

The PSOE manifesto, which was published on Sunday, offered a markedly different approach on Gibraltar, even while maintaining Spain’s traditional stance on sovereignty.

“The Socialists said they would “…fully implement the agreement on Gibraltar so that the removal of the border fence delivers jobs, mobility and shared prosperity in the Campo de Gibraltar, while preserving Spain’s position on sovereignty,” the manifesto states.