Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Images courtesy of WSRM Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
20th February 2024

Carlton Properties Ltd has filed a revised outline planning application for 20/22 Queensway, a site known as the Rooke, for a development consisting of homes, commercial units including a supermarket and ample leisure areas. In March 2023, the Development and Planning Commission granted outline planning permission for a proposed mixed-use development with public space and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s tuna quota under scrutiny

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spanish fisherman’s case adjourned again amid doubts over summons

20th February 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson Silencio

20th February 2024

UK/Spain News
Guardia Civil deaths lead to groundswell of popular opinion against drug traffickers

19th February 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Driving sales records – Bassadone Automotive Group

19th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024