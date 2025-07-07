Reyes predicts shortfalls given ‘unrealistic’ education budget

Shadow Minister for Education Edwin Reyes raised concerns about underfunding in key areas of Gibraltar’s education system, predicting significant shortfalls in the 2025/26 financial year.

Speaking during the budget debate, he raised questions for example about the estimate of £285,000 allocated to Facilities Management, which falls below the previous year’s expenditure of nearly £400,000.

Mr Reyes also challenged the budgeted amounts for teaching cover.

He welcomed the announcement of 49 new teaching posts from September 2025, but noted that only £1,000 had been allocated for maternity and paternity leave cover.

With £488,000 already forecast for maternity cover in 2024–25, he described the estimate as “unrealistic,” predicting a shortfall of around half a million pounds.

Similarly, only £1,000 was estimated for temporary teacher cover in 2025/26, despite a forecast of £2.16 million in actual expenditure for last year.

He questioned the validity of such estimates, and asked: “Can we have an explanation as to why we have once again been provided with such a misleading estimated provision for teachers’ cover?”

Mr Reyes urged the Minister for Education to engage more closely with classroom teachers.

“Classroom teachers want to be part of any process that encompasses our educational system and want to be involved in meaningful consultation before final decisions are taken,” he said.

On curriculum matters, Mr Reyes called for reforms that reflect future skills needs, especially in digital technology.

He proposed the introduction of a structured apprenticeship programme as an alternative to academic study, with qualifications recognised at an international level.

He also supported investment in vocational education through a potential new College of Skills and Technology.

Mr Reyes said a new College of Further Education presented an opportunity to broaden vocational offerings and train skilled technicians in construction and other trades.

Turning to scholarships, Mr Reyes noted 273 new scholarships registered in 2025, with a total of 927 students and £1.67 million in repayments due from at least 226 former students.

He raised concerns over delays in discretionary applications and perceived inconsistencies between schools.

He also highlighted ongoing issues within schools, including behavioural concerns, the need for better civil contingency planning, mobile phone use and a call for mixed-ability support in secondary schools similar to that already in place in primary education.

Mr Reyes concluded by reaffirming the GSD’s belief that spending on teachers is a priority area: “Teachers have for so long... silently and diligently got on with their under-appreciated and deeply challenging job of providing an education – formal and otherwise – to generation after generation of Gibraltarians.”

“No one has been more critical of Government spending than the GSD have been over the last 14 years,” he added.

“We have advocated prudence and pointed to the dangers of uncontrolled spending.”

“This does not, however, amount to austerity.”

“It is about prioritising Government’s spending in areas where it is needed or where, as a society, we are going to get the greatest benefit.”

“The teaching profession is one such area.”

On sport, Mr Reyes called for greater investment in sports training facilities and welcomed continued support for local associations in their efforts to gain international recognition.

Mr Reyes said that while progress had been made in the development of sports infrastructure, there was still a significant shortfall in facilities for training purposes, adding many local teams continued to travel to Spain to prepare for competitions.

“There is still a great need for further training facilities if our future generations are to aspire to improving their overall standards,” he said.

He said the GSD acknowledged the need for a new football stadium but raised questions about the scope of the current plans for new facilities for the Gibraltar FA, and whether these would meet the development needs of the footballing community.

He stressed the need for broader facilities to accommodate sports beyond football and support the progression of young athletes whose interest in sport often originates in school settings.

Turning to the 2025 Small Island Games, Mr Reyes offered his best wishes to Gibraltarian athletes competing internationally.

He also commended the achievements of local sports groups, singling out Special Olympics Gibraltar for their continued success.

“Several sporting bodies throughout this past year have attained fantastic achievements,” he said.

“If other associations are able to match the enthusiasm and results obtained by Special Olympics Gibraltar, then all investments in sports are certainly worthwhile.”

Mr Reyes also noted that not all bathing facilities were ready at the start of the summer season, with complaints centred on the area near the GASA Swimming Pool, which is popular among senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

He urged that these be maintained properly throughout the summer.