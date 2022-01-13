RG bring back medals from British Army Judo Championships 2022
Corporal (Cpl) Bradley Morris-McKenzie and Cpl Liam Conroy, both members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Judo Team, have recently returned from competing in the British Army Judo Championships 2022, that took place at the Army School of Physical Training, Fox Lines in Aldershot. The two sportsmen returning after achieving podium results. “Corporal (Cpl) Bradley...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here