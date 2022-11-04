RG looks online in search for new recruits
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment recruits all year round but is currently facing difficulty in encouraging young Gibraltarians to join. With so many other academic and career options available, interest in the army has waned. To tackle that, the regiment is stepping up its online recruitment campaign to promote a positive take on life in the...
