Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

RG looks online in search for new recruits

Maj John Pitto. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd November 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment recruits all year round but is currently facing difficulty in encouraging young Gibraltarians to join. With so many other academic and career options available, interest in the army has waned. To tackle that, the regiment is stepping up its online recruitment campaign to promote a positive take on life in the...

