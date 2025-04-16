Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RG personnel attend hockey training camp in South Africa

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2025

Three personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently returned from a ten-day hockey training camp in South Africa, as part of their preparations for the upcoming inter-corps hockey championships in May.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Malcolm Head, Warrant Officer Class 2 Ivan Massetti, and Lance Corporal Byron Ellis joined thirteen other players from various Infantry cap badges, along with two members of the Royal Signals, for the training programme.

Departing from the usual Gibraltar-based Infantry Training Camps, this year’s camp offered athletes a new and challenging environment in South Africa. The schedule included six training sessions and four matches against local clubs. Match 1: vs. Maties Hockey Club - Lost 4-1. Match 2: vs. Bellville Hockey Club - Lost 9-2. Match 3: vs. Constantia Berg Hockey Club - Lost 4-1 and atch 4: vs. Somerset Hockey Club - Lost 4-3.

As part of their visit, the group also volunteered with Inspire Children and Youth, contributing to land preparation for farming and supporting local underprivileged children.

WO2 Head said: “It was an amazing experience. The standard of hockey was extremely high, as evidenced by the challenging matches, and the training facilities were exceptional.”

“It was heart-warming to help the underprivileged children through our work with Inspire Children and Youth.”

The personnel also visited the Southern Cape Peninsula and Table Mountain during their stay. Participants expressed enthusiasm about the overall experience and a desire to return for future camps.

Most Read

Local News

Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

TNG Realty submits plans for Eastside sales gallery and offices

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor visits renovated World War II Tunnels

16th April 2025

Local News
Chamber welcomes improved taxi service at the airport

16th April 2025

Local News
Lifeguard services to begin at local beaches this weekend

16th April 2025

Local News
Charities express gratitude for legacy gift from the late Aida Hernandez

16th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025