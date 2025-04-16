RG personnel attend hockey training camp in South Africa

Three personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently returned from a ten-day hockey training camp in South Africa, as part of their preparations for the upcoming inter-corps hockey championships in May.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Malcolm Head, Warrant Officer Class 2 Ivan Massetti, and Lance Corporal Byron Ellis joined thirteen other players from various Infantry cap badges, along with two members of the Royal Signals, for the training programme.

Departing from the usual Gibraltar-based Infantry Training Camps, this year’s camp offered athletes a new and challenging environment in South Africa. The schedule included six training sessions and four matches against local clubs. Match 1: vs. Maties Hockey Club - Lost 4-1. Match 2: vs. Bellville Hockey Club - Lost 9-2. Match 3: vs. Constantia Berg Hockey Club - Lost 4-1 and atch 4: vs. Somerset Hockey Club - Lost 4-3.

As part of their visit, the group also volunteered with Inspire Children and Youth, contributing to land preparation for farming and supporting local underprivileged children.

WO2 Head said: “It was an amazing experience. The standard of hockey was extremely high, as evidenced by the challenging matches, and the training facilities were exceptional.”

“It was heart-warming to help the underprivileged children through our work with Inspire Children and Youth.”

The personnel also visited the Southern Cape Peninsula and Table Mountain during their stay. Participants expressed enthusiasm about the overall experience and a desire to return for future camps.