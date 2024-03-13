Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

RG private who attempted to run over corporal loses appeal on sentence

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
13th March 2024

A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private who attempted to run over his superior has failed in a bid to have his sentence reduced by the Court of Appeal. Dijavan Gomez Mannion, 31, of Sir William Jackson Grove, was convicted by a jury last September on two charges, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm with...

