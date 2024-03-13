RG private who attempted to run over corporal loses appeal on sentence
A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private who attempted to run over his superior has failed in a bid to have his sentence reduced by the Court of Appeal. Dijavan Gomez Mannion, 31, of Sir William Jackson Grove, was convicted by a jury last September on two charges, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm with...
