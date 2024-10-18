RG soldiers obtain Judo black belts

Two serving brothers in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) recently passed their First Dan Black Belt grading in Judo.

Sergeant Liam Conroy and Lance Corporal Darrell Conroy had their grading carried out by the Gibraltar Judo Association, the governing body for Judo in Gibraltar, and was overseen by a distinguished panel comprising of two UK examiners and one Spanish examiner.

Both Sgt Conroy and LCpl Conroy have trained under the guidance of Team Coach Peter Conroy, a 6th Dan Judo practitioner and veteran of the Regiment.

Mr Conroy was the first RG soldier to compete and coach a team to represent the Regiment in the UK, and he was also the first RG soldier selected for the Army Judo team.

“This makes the Conroy brothers achievement a particularly proud moment for their family,” the MOD said in a statement.

“This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the Conroy’s, highlighting not only their dedication to both their sport and the Regiment, but also their selfless contributions to the community of Gibraltar.”

“For 64 years, they have taught generations of Gibraltarians and RG soldiers.”

As well as being selected to compete in the Army Championships in January at the Army School of Physical Training in Aldershot, Sgt Conroy has also been selected for Gibraltar's National Team.

Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Moore said: “This is a remarkable achievement for a soldier from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to represent Gibraltar at the European Games.”

“This selection is a testament to his outstanding dedication and skill in the sport.”