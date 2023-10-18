RG take silver at international patrol competition

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have brought home the silver at in this year’s Cambrian Patrol competition.

12 members of the RG took part and are said to have been thrilled to be awarded a prestigious silver medal for the gruelling 48-hour patrol competition.

The Cambrian Patrol, regarded globally as one of the hardest military exercises, is known for its demanding tests of military skills and knowledge. It is set over a 70km course along the hills and mountains of South Wales. The competition attracts teams from all over the world, as well as units from across the British Army.

The team, made up of members from I Company and supported by the wider Regiment, completed the exercise demonstrating their physical and mental resilience, military professionalism, and leadership that saw them rewarded with the silver medal.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, training, and dedication of every member of the team. We are honoured to have participated in the Cambrian Patrol Competition and to represent the Regiment, and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. It is nice now that all the hard work and preparation is finally over, and I'm really pleased that our effort paid off,” said Team Captain Lt Gareth Bailey.

“The team's success would not have been possible without the relentless support of their team manager and support staff.”

"We are immensely thankful for the guidance and encouragement we received from our mentors, mainly WO2 Josh Whitaker. Their belief in our abilities motivated us to push ourselves beyond our limits and strive for excellence."

I Coy is now setting its sights on future challenges, with 15 members heading to Estonia to support wider defence commitments in early November.

“No doubt that their success at the Cambrian Patrol Competition serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring military personnel and a testament to the organisation's commitment to producing top-notch professionals,” said a statement from the MoD.