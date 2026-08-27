RGP adopts new system to track seized criminal assets

The Royal Gibraltar Police has signed an agreement with Complyport Limited to use a new system designed to track money and property seized during financial crime investigations.

The CAPTURE system will provide a single record of assets held by the RGP while investigations and court proceedings are ongoing.

This can include property, bank accounts, vehicles and cryptocurrency.

The RGP said seized assets must be accounted for from the point they are taken until the courts decide what happens to them.

“When we seize assets, the public is entitled to know they are properly accounted for from the moment they are taken until a court decides what becomes of them,” said Owain Richards, the Commissioner of Police.

“CAPTURE gives us that and it means we are as well equipped to deal with a digital wallet as we are with a bank account.”

The agreement is intended to provide the RGP with updated infrastructure for managing criminal assets as financial crime investigations become more complex.