The Rock Sanctuary prepares for first events at restored St Andrew’s 

Conservation work at St Andrew’s church is entering the final stages as the historical building, which is being turned into a multi-faith hub for dialogue and learning called The Rock Sanctuary, is made ready for its first event in November.

Businessman Lesley Ratcliffe, the driver behind the project, said The Rock Sanctuary will host events during the literary festival in November as a prelude to its formal opening in May next year.

The church, a historical landmark in the heart of town since it was opened in 1854, has seen comprehensive conservation works over the past year, with the roof and timber elements replaced.

The focus now is on internal adaptations to accommodate community, educational, and visitor uses.

That includes installing lighting and glass panels on a newly-expanded upper gallery, as well as laying flooring.

“Most of the structural work is done and we’re just putting everything together,” said David Figg, the project manager at contractor Sharrock Shand.

Mr Figg and his team are working daily to complete the internal work by late October, in time for the November festival.

Other remaining work includes finishing accommodation for guests beneath the main church structure.

Mr Ratcliffe said he had invited the church’s last minister, Reverend Ewen Maclean, and his wide Audrey to be the first guests to stay at the refurbished St Andrew’s.

Mr Ratcliffe has been liaising throughout the project with Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes and his team and conservation has been at the core of the work.

The venue will be made available to the literary festival on a ‘no fee’ basis.

The mission of The Rock Sanctuary, a Gibraltar-registered charity, will be to promote understanding among different global faith communities and to celebrate their diversity, knowledge and wisdom.

Its patron is former the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

Mr Ratcliffe aims to host an international annual summit and a programme of events that will seek to foster dialogue between faith communities.

The venue will also be available for weddings and other events.