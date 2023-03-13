Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

RGP and GDP qualify as Licensed Search Officers

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2023

Finding hidden explosives, memorising the chemical components of Improvised Explosive Devices and working together as a team.

Those are just some of the tasks officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Defence Police had to do before qualifying as Licensed Search Officers last Friday.

The week-long intensive course saw local officers taught by a specialist training team from the UK College of Policing’s Police National Search Centre.

And at the end of the Licensed Search Officers course, 12 RGP and nine GDP officers successfully passed their written and practical exams, allowing them to join the Search Team, a RGP spokesman said.

I

Among those who passed the course were brother and sister Jaydan and Seleen Celecia.

Jaydan, 35, works for the RGP, whilst Seleen, 24, works for the GDP.

Course Leader Chris Cole, who is a Technical Skills Trainer at the Police National Search Centre, said: “It’s a very important course, certainly in the modern police force with regards to counter terrorism, missing people and crime scene searches.”

“This course gives the Licensed Search Officers that extra knowledge and understanding of search that is so vitally important in finding evidence, missing people and getting convictions.”

“The officers have done brilliantly this week and their progress from day one to day five has been phenomenal.”

After qualifying as LSOs, the officers must still pass a yearly written exam and a practical search assessment – where they are expected to find and identify explosive devices and component parts in order to remain licensed.

“Both RGP and GDP Licensed Search Officers routinely team up for search jobs around the Rock and must be able to recognise various types of Improvised Explosive Devices and other items used by terrorists,” the RGP spokesman said.

“Some of the more recent high profile jobs for the Search Teams have included the Iranian Tanker Grace 1, the Island Games and the Royal visit last year.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather

13th March 2023

Features
RGP officers trained on interacting with people with dementia

13th March 2023

Features
Insight into HMS Trent

13th March 2023

Features
Gala dinner and awards to celebrate women’s achievements

13th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023