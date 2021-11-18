Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

RGP appeal for witnesses in Bahia Bar incident

By Chronicle Staff
18th November 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police has not ruled out further arrests following Saturday’s incident at Bahia Bar and on Thursday launched an eyewitness appeal.

Although nine people have been charged in connection with the incident outside the Bahia Bar, last Saturday evening, RGP officers are still appealing for more eye-witnesses who were in the area at the time

“Police would like to hear from any passers-by who observed the incident but have not yet come forward or from anyone else who may have video footage,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Although we have some excellent video footage, we would like to hear from more people who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident as it unfolded or may have seen the group before or after the event.”

Anyone who can help to provide more information is asked to call the Duty Officer on 20072500 or to contact the RGP via the website on https://www.police.gi/report/seen-heard .

