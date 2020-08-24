RGP arrest local man with £60,000 of drugs

A 53-year old local man was arrested after a search carried out in his home found over £60,000 worth of cannabis resin.

In a press statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said officers were acting on information received and a search unveiled approximately 10 kilograms of cannabis resin worth around £62,000.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply 10 kilogrammes of cannabis resin.

He was taken to New Mole House for questioning and later released on bail while the investigation continues.