RGP completes specialist training to better respond to domestic abuse

Every officer at the Royal Gibraltar Police has attended a course designed to ensure that everyone who has to deal with domestic abuse will have a better understanding of both the victims and the perpetrators.

The two-week course was delivered by UK Charity SafeLives to over 250 officers and members of support staff within the RGP.

At the outset, a “train the trainer” course was delivered to RGP officers and other lead professionals, and subsequent training has also been delivered by them.

The final day of the training consisted of an additional day of training for the RGP’s “Domestic Abuse Champions.”

These 23 officers have been specially chosen to lead relevant debriefs and assist with the RGP’s response to incidents.

Last Friday’s ‘Champions’ training course was led by instructors Pete Williams, Natalie McCarthy, Zabaida Anwar and Meena Kumari – all from the SafeLives organisation.

Assistant Commissioner, Cathal Yeats, said: “This training package was commissioned last year by the Minister of Justice and Equality and, as an indication of the importance we place on the subject, it has been undertaken by all our officers, from the Commissioner to the most junior Constable.”

“We have also involved some of our civilian support staff who might have direct involvement with incidents of domestic violence.”

“Following this training and the feedback from SafeLives, we will be better placed to deal with the recommendations in the report of Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.”

Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The Government is acutely aware of the occurrence of domestic abuse and we are strategically working with all key stakeholder departments to ensure that they have the necessary training and support.”

“I am grateful to the Commissioner of the Police for sending a clear and strong message on the position that the Royal Gibraltar Police will take in respect of both perpetrators and victims.”

“I am also extremely grateful to SafeLives and, in particular, to Pete Williams and his team for leading these training courses. The knowledge and skills acquired by the RGP over the last two weeks will make a real difference to the lives of abuse victims and their families in our community.”