Fri 12th Jan, 2024

RGP cooperates in Guardia Civil-led international investigation targeting drugs and people-trafficking gang

Photo via Guardia Civil

By Brian Reyes
12th January 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police is cooperating with Spain’s Guardia Civil and other international law enforcement agencies in an investigation that this week led to the arrest of a criminal gang in the Campo de Gibraltar allegedly involved in drug and people trafficking. Guardia Civil officers carried out 23 searches and arrested 30 people in the...

