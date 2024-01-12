RGP cooperates in Guardia Civil-led international investigation targeting drugs and people-trafficking gang
The Royal Gibraltar Police is cooperating with Spain’s Guardia Civil and other international law enforcement agencies in an investigation that this week led to the arrest of a criminal gang in the Campo de Gibraltar allegedly involved in drug and people trafficking. Guardia Civil officers carried out 23 searches and arrested 30 people in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here