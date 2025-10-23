RGP delivers anti-fraud training to Gibraltar International Bank staff

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Economic Crime Unit have delivered a series of training sessions and presentations to staff at the Gibraltar International Bank.

The sessions were aimed at raising awareness of emerging fraud typologies, including financial scams, cyber-enabled fraud and other economic crime trends that present risks to the banking sector and Gibraltar more broadly.

The training provided practical tools to help staff identify suspicious activity, strengthen internal controls and build resilience against financial crime.

The initiative highlights the ongoing collaboration between law enforcement and financial institutions, and supports efforts to safeguard customers and protect the integrity of Gibraltar’s financial system.