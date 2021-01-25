Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

RGP freezes £100,000 in fraud investigation

By Chronicle Staff
25th January 2021

Around £100,000 held in an overseas bank account was frozen by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit after a report of fraud was made locally.
In a statement, the RGP claimed the money was initially fraudulently taken from a Gibraltar-based bank account before being sent to an account overseas.
Working together with the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, the funds have now been temporarily blocked in the overseas account while the RGP’s investigation continues.
“We will always endeavour to retrieve funds whenever we can, from wherever they are in the world, for our victims of crime,” a spokesman for the RGP said.
“We will continue to develop international cooperation in the fight against Serious and Organised Crime.”
The investigation is ongoing.

