Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

RGP Fun Day raises £6,000 for charity

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2022

A Family Fun Day organised by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s 2022 recruit class last Saturday has raised over £6,000 for charity.

Hundreds of people packed Casemates Square for the event, which featured sponge throwing at police officers, cake stalls, basketball hoops, a raffle and other family friendly activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle.
The money raised will be donated to the EV Foundation, a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.

The event kicked off at 10.30am with eight officers pulling a police van 3.5km around Gibraltar’s streets, whilst collecting donations in buckets.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit also brought their police motorcycles to Casemates for children to get their photograph taken on.

“We are over the moon with the money raised during the Family Fun Day. We’d like to say a big thank you to the public for supporting us and helping us to raise such a large amount of money for the EV Foundation, which helps so many families,” an RGP spokesperson said

“We still have some money to collect, so it may be that we’ve raised even more than £6,000. We’d also like to thank the local charities that came and supported us, the businesses who donated raffle prizes and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.”

“We had a great time and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Local charities and organisations at the event included Alcoholics Anonymous, GibSams, Childline Gibraltar, Mindspace and the EV Foundation.

The RGP also thanked a number of organisations for their donations.

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’ and seal treaty

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

Sun 8th May, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
PossAbilities announces collaboration with UK fitness organisation

9th May 2022

Features
The Story of a Day: Ulysses after 100 years Part 2

9th May 2022

Features
Lavagna’s new colourful and vibrant painting exhibition

8th May 2022

Features
Action4Schools campaign sees 10 hernia operations completed

8th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022