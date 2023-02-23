Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Feb, 2023

Features

RGP in school visit for ‘People Who Help Us’ initiative

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2023

Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police were invited to St Mary’s Lower Primary School and talk to the children as part of the school’s ‘People Who Help Us’ program.

After giving a presentation to the Reception class youngsters and teachers, they all got the chance to try on police equipment and sit in the patrol car.

“We’d like to say a big thank you for the warm welcome we had at the school. As you can see from the photos, our officers enjoyed the visit as much as the children did,” a spokesperson for the RGP said.

