The RGP are investigating an unknown person who impersonated a carer and took a small amount of money from an elderly man.

On Sunday evening the RGP received a report that an unknown person had impersonated someone’s carer and had taken money from the victim to go shopping at Eroski.

“Shortly after the suspect left, a uniformed carer then attended and the victim realised he had been conned,” a spokesman from the RGP said.

Enquiries are ongoing.