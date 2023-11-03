RGP issues witness appeal after Glacis Road robbery

The Royal Gibraltar Police has issued an appeal for witnesses of an alleged robbery that took place on Thursday night in the area of the Ocean Restaurant on Glacis Road.

In a statement, the RGP said it had received a report from a woman at around 11.50pm that as she was walking past the restaurant, a man had grabbed her bag, a sequined backpack, causing the strap to break.

“After removing her purse and a takeaway meal, he discarded the backpack and rode off on his motorcycle,” the RGP said.

“The woman attempted to give chase but, as she had little chance of catching the motorcycle, she immediately reported the incident to police officers who were in the vicinity.”

At around 1am on Friday morning, a 37-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw this incident,” a spokesperson for the RGP said.

“If you were in the area of Gauchos Restaurant or Market Place at around 11.50pm on Thursday night, and have any relevant information that might assist our investigation, please contact us on 200 72500 or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online.”