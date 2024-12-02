RGP launches Christmas Drink Driving Campaign

The RGP’s Roads Policing Unit launched its Christmas Drink Driving Campaign with increased patrols, roadside checks, and operations to deter and address impaired driving, aiming to ensure safer roads during the festive season.

The initiative aims to target those who get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“It’s hoped the campaign will help keep the Rock’s roads safer during the festive period. Officers will be carrying out extra patrols along with proactive operations and roadside checks,” said a statement from the RGP.

“These will be held at different times, including early morning operations, when drivers could still be impaired from celebrations the night before.”

Inspector (Ag) Daniel Ruffle, of the Roads Policing Unit, said that it was in the run up to Christmas that Gibraltar traditionally sees an increase in drink driving offences.

“So our officers will be out in force over the festive season, looking out for the tell tale signs of drink-driving, to make sure everyone makes it home for Christmas,” he said.

“It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, it’s to keep our community and roads safer throughout December to ensure everyone gets home safely to enjoy the festive season with family and friends.”

“Although many people are responsible on our roads, there are still some who insist on getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.”

“However, there’s absolutely no excuse for this type of selfish and reckless behaviour. It’s completely unacceptable.”

If anyone has concerns about a person drink or drug driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 999 in emergencies.