Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP logs fraud losses totalling £5.3m in seven months

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

By Gabriella Peralta
8th August 2024

Gibraltar has lost £5.3m to fraud so far this year, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed, with the bulk of the loss due to cyber related scams. This comes after fraudsters targeted local businesses last month, swiping £3.2m within days in the largest scam ever in Gibraltar in terms of the number of victims. The recent...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Works set for East Side Reclamation

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

Marine biologist warns of increased algae due to east side marina

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Local News

First speakers announced for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local author Ram Gulrajani releases children's book 'Melvin the Hairy Frog'

8th August 2024

Features
Elm Street and Che actor visits Gibraltar

8th August 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya The partition generation

7th August 2024

Local News
Parental leave legislation ‘as soon as possible’, Santos says

6th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024