RGP logs more than one domestic report a day
The RGP responds to more than one domestic report a day, ranging from verbal disturbances to assaults, with the force providing education to school-age children to counter harmful online messaging on relationships. Around 16% of all crimes reported to the RGP are considered a domestic and cases range across all ages from teens to elderly...
