RGP officer arrested over alleged attempted rape in New Mole House

A serving officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police who allegedly attempted to rape a colleague in New Mole House police station was arrested on Thursday, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

The 32-year old officer was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, attempted rape and misconduct in public office on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested just after 2pm by detectives from the force’s Professional Standards Department following an allegation made to them this week.

The victim is a serving police officer and the incident is alleged to have taken place at New Mole House Police Station, the RGP said in the statement.

The arrested officer was bailed on Thursday night with conditions while an investigation by the Professional Standards Department continues.

The officer has also been interdicted.