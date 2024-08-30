Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer arrested over alleged attempted rape in New Mole House

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
30th August 2024

A serving officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police who allegedly attempted to rape a colleague in New Mole House police station was arrested on Thursday, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

The 32-year old officer was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, attempted rape and misconduct in public office on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested just after 2pm by detectives from the force’s Professional Standards Department following an allegation made to them this week.

The victim is a serving police officer and the incident is alleged to have taken place at New Mole House Police Station, the RGP said in the statement.

The arrested officer was bailed on Thursday night with conditions while an investigation by the Professional Standards Department continues.

The officer has also been interdicted.

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

GHA plans to ‘slowly but surely shift away’ from locums

Thu 29th Aug, 2024

Local News

Derek Duarte wins ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

Son’s walking tribute to mum raises £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Nothing unusual’ about Upper Rock plans, Govt says

29th August 2024

Local News
Weight of stored materials caused scaffold collapse

29th August 2024

Local News
GHA echoes UK call on measles jabs ahead of new school year

29th August 2024

Local News
GHA plans to ‘slowly but surely shift away’ from locums

29th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024