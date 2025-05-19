Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

RGP officer attends international policing conference in Germany

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2025

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has returned from a policing conference in Germany aimed at encouraging more female officers to join the International Police Association (IPA).

Detective Constable Kianna Hermida attended the event at IBZ Gimborn, where she took part in workshops and heard from senior female officers sharing their career experiences.

Held under the #SheIsIPA campaign, the conference also served as a platform to promote development and training opportunities for women in policing through the IPA.

During her visit, DC Hermida, who serves in the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team, also toured the Police Headquarters in Cologne.

She said: “The event, which gathered over 50 participants from 25 countries, was dedicated to encouraging more female officers to join the IPA, empowering women in leadership roles, addressing the inequalities faced by women in predominantly male environments, and exploring strategies to overcome these barriers.

“During a series of conferences and workshops, I discovered practical strategies for empowering all officers, regardless of gender.

“One of the most rewarding aspects was the opportunity to network with fellow participants.

“Sharing experiences and ideas with women from diverse law enforcement agencies enriched our collective knowledge and highlighted best practices.

“It was an incredible opportunity for which I am immensely grateful. It has equipped me with valuable knowledge and tools, and I am eager to share what I have learned with my colleagues.

“Having the opportunity to represent the IPA Gibraltar section, the Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar as a whole at this seminar was a truly remarkable experience.”

The trip was fully funded by the Gibraltar Branch of the IPA, which RGP officers may join through a voluntary monthly membership fee.

IBZ Gimborn is home to the IPA's International Education and Conference Centre.

The IPA is a friendship organisation for serving and retired police officers, founded in 1950 by English police sergeant Arthur Troop.

