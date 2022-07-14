Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer attends Women in Policing event

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2022

A member of the RGP’s Women in Policing Committee, PC Sharon Berini, has recently returned from a major British Association of Women in Policing (BAWP) event which was held in Chester.

The Continuous Professional Development and Awards conference was a two-day event which provided an opportunity for delegates to hear from and to meet several inspirational female leaders in the police service.

“There were various amazing keynote speakers during the event and the BAWP award ceremony consisted of presentations being made for Bravery, Community Service, Excellence in Performance, an Inspirational award, Leadership and many more,” said Ms Berini.

“I am grateful for this experience, which left me feeling motivated and hugely inspired by these strong female leaders and, to top it off, the weather in Chester was great. I loved it!”

The British Association of Women in Policing is the only national organisation to embrace all women of ranks and grades. It supports the diverse roles that women play in British police forces and it now has members from forces across the UK as well as from the British Transport Police, the Royal Navy Police and the Isle of Man Constabulary.

Following the conference, Superintendent Jenny Bristow and PC Tiffany MacedoDine, from Devon and Cornwall Police will be arriving in Gibraltar next week to help the RGP’s Women in Policing group to move their agenda forward.

One of their initiatives is a mentoring initiative for Women in Policing, which will help to support and encourage women to progress through the ranks of the RGP. In this initiative, all the RGP’s female officers who have signed up to the scheme will be mentored by female police officers and staff from Gloucestershire and the South West Region.

Most Read

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

MBE for member of the Corps of Drums

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Local News

Local man blackmailed out of £200 in ‘sextortion’ scam

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Naomi Duarte wins Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Europe-Africa bird migration observatory network is established in Gibraltar

14th July 2022

Local News
Nine artists selected to interpret Gibraltar at Bermondsey

14th July 2022

Local News
‘Move to Create’ launches GCS summer programme

14th July 2022

Local News
Guidance for protecting Gibraltar’s heritage issued to developers

14th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022