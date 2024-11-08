Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP officer faces attempted rape charge in court

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
8th November 2024

A Royal Gibraltar Police Officer accused of attempted rape and misconduct in public office appeared in the Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Elliot Brooke, 32, of Devil’s Tower Road, faces one count of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of misconduct in public office. The charges all relate to an alleged incident...

