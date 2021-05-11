Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th May, 2021

RGP officer passes fingerprint course

Detective Constable Caitriana Parker.

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2021

RGP officer Detective Constable Caitriana Parker has passed an Initial Fingerprint Course after five months of studying.
The online course is the first step to becoming the force’s specialist fingerprint expert.
The 35-year-old’s new qualification will help her identify fingerprints that have been left at crimes scenes.
Having passed the initial course she will now prepare for the Intermediate and then the Expert Course.
In total, it will take the Crime Scene Investigator five years of studying to become an expert in the analysis of fingerprints.
DC Parker is originally from Inverness and joined the RGP in 2013.
“It was a huge amount of work, but I’m glad to have overcome the first hurdle of many in becoming an expert," she said.
“You definitely have to have an eye for detail, as well as being patient and methodical.”

