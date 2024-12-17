RGP officer raises £1,375 for Childline Gibraltar

Constable Warden, a Royal Gibraltar Police officer, swapped his police boots for running shoes and raised £1,375 for Childline Gibraltar when he completed the Malaga Marathon last Sunday.

He finished the 42km event in 4:08:21, beating his best time of 4:28 in the Malaga Marathon in 2019.

The 31-year-old returned to front line duties on Response Team 2 on Monday albeit with some slightly stiff legs.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be, as I was more prepared for the event this time around,” said the father of two.

“It was a good run but my legs are still sore today.”

“I’m happy to have raised that much money for Childline as I wasn’t expecting to get that much. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me and the RGP charity committee who gave me £200 too.”



Every year, more than 600 people call the Childline Gibraltar Helpline. Many are children feeling scared about things happening in their lives.

Others are adults worried about a child’s safety. Childline Gibraltar’s free telephone and live chat helpline service is available every day between 5pm and 9pm and takes more than 600 calls a year.

The charity also offers a support service for adult victims of childhood abuse and a 24/7 ‘appropriate adult’ service for young people who’ve been detained by the police.

PC Warden’s sponsorship page remains open for another few days, to donate go to https://shorturl.at/To9Wc

For more information on Childline visit https://childline.gi