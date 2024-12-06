Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP Officers enhance expertise in public protection and safeguarding

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2024

RGP officers Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane and Detective Sergeant Joanna Ullger enhanced their expertise in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults through advanced training in Exeter, funded by the FCDO, to strengthen their ability to handle complex public protection cases.

The four-day training course, which focused on safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, ensures that both officers remain at the forefront of best practices in protecting those most at risk in Gibraltar.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the training was organised through Devon and Cornwall Police and included in-depth sessions on identifying and responding to signs of abuse, working collaboratively with partner agencies and applying the latest legislative and procedural frameworks.

The training further equips DI Soane and DS Ullger to address complex safeguarding cases with the skill, sensitivity and professionalism required in today’s challenging environment.

Detective Inspector Soane said, "Safeguarding the most vulnerable in society is central to our role. This training has provided valuable insights and enhanced our abilities to ensure the safety and well-being of those who depend on us."

And Detective Sergeant Ullger added, "We are deeply grateful for the opportunity provided by the FCDO to enhance our knowledge and skills. This training will enable us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and vulnerable adults who are in need of protection and justice."

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Controversy in La Linea over planned tribute to Italian divers who died attacking Gib in WWII

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

Arias Vasquez pledges crackdown on unregistered Spanish businesses operating in Gib

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

City taxi service under scrutiny in Parliament

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Panorama collection presented to Gibraltar National Archives

6th December 2024

Local News
Second ‘Book Nook’ launches at St Bernard’s Hospital for Cancer Relief

6th December 2024

Local News
WASH project unveiled at Sierra Leone orphanage, funded in memory of philanthropist Brian Molloy

6th December 2024

Local News
GHA workers take strike to No.6

5th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024