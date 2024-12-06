RGP Officers enhance expertise in public protection and safeguarding

RGP officers Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane and Detective Sergeant Joanna Ullger enhanced their expertise in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults through advanced training in Exeter, funded by the FCDO, to strengthen their ability to handle complex public protection cases.

The four-day training course, which focused on safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, ensures that both officers remain at the forefront of best practices in protecting those most at risk in Gibraltar.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the training was organised through Devon and Cornwall Police and included in-depth sessions on identifying and responding to signs of abuse, working collaboratively with partner agencies and applying the latest legislative and procedural frameworks.

The training further equips DI Soane and DS Ullger to address complex safeguarding cases with the skill, sensitivity and professionalism required in today’s challenging environment.

Detective Inspector Soane said, "Safeguarding the most vulnerable in society is central to our role. This training has provided valuable insights and enhanced our abilities to ensure the safety and well-being of those who depend on us."

And Detective Sergeant Ullger added, "We are deeply grateful for the opportunity provided by the FCDO to enhance our knowledge and skills. This training will enable us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and vulnerable adults who are in need of protection and justice."