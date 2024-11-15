RGP Officers receive heartfelt thank you cards from Loreto Convent School pupils

Royal Gibraltar Police Officers and staff were given dozens of thank you cards from youngsters in Loreto Convent School’s Year 1 on Friday.

As part of their recent topic “People Who Care For Us,” the cards thanked the police for looking after them.

Two Roads Policing Unit Officers attended the school to thank the five and six year olds in person, before giving them an impromptu chat about what it’s like to work as a police officer in Gibraltar.

“After hearing that the youngsters had gone to all the trouble of making us those colourful cards, some of our officers popped down to thank them personally,” said an RGP spokesperson.

“We then dished them out to officers and staff around New Mole House Police Station this afternoon, which as you can imagine, has helped put the officers in a good mood for the weekend.”